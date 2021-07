Meet Sam I Am, a one year old neutered male at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Sam I Am is one of the survivors of the cat shooting incident back in April. He enjoys the company of other cats and has a sweet, laid-back disposition. He will make a great addition to any loving family.

If you think Sam I Am would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Dun County Humane Society to set up a time to visit.