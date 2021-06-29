Paul keeps up complaints over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

GREENSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is keeping up his complaints about the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. During a speech in his home state of Kentucky, Paul said Tuesday that Americans should make their own decisions on whether to be vaccinated. He says people have “good sense” and don’t need elitists to tell them what to do. Paul also defended the continuation of the Senate filibuster during his remarks in Greensburg, Kentucky. And he downplayed a repeat run for the presidency in 2024. Paul is seeking a third term in next year’s election.