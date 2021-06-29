Olson’s Ice Cream to have seasonal location at Irvine Park

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- In Chippewa Falls, Olson's Ice Cream and Irvine Park have teamed up to provide park visitors with a tasty experience this summer. As the new Welcome Center at the park has its grand opening this Saturday, visitors will notice that a staple of the community will also be a part of the celebration.



Olson's Ice Cream will be operating in the concession stand inside the center throughout the season. The stand will have popcorn, hotdogs and rotating flavors of ice cream.



Aside from treats, the Welcome Center will also be sponsoring education events in the future. Something Parks Director John Jimenez is excited for.



"Any sort of education, programming, activities for the youth. That's going to be a big push that we're going to be here to encourage familes in the community to come in and experience not only the brand new welcome center, the artifacts," said John Jimenez. "But to also to enjoy ice cream from Olson's. Along with all their other treats that they have."



Olson's owner Jeremy Hunt says he hopes the new location will bring in some longtime local customers.