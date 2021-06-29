Oilers’ McDavid doubles up as Hart, Lindsay award winner

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid ran away in the voting to win his second Hart Trophy as NHL MVP after leading the league in points. McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky as the second unanimous Hart selection while receiving all 100 first-place votes from members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. McDavid also won his third Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player, which is voted on by NHL players. Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury won the Vezina Trophy. New York Rangers’ Adam Fox won the Jack Norris Trophy as top defenseman. Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov won the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.