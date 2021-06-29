Multiple rabbits in need of foster homes

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you're looking to have a new furry friend hop into your life, a local nonprofit is asking you to consider fostering a rabbit.

Director Nicole Estenson of Hoppy House Rabbit Rescue in Chippewa Falls said they have six rabbits that need a foster home right now and six more on a waiting list, a lot for a small organization.

Officials said they've been getting daily phone calls and emails from folks about how to surrender their rabbit or concerns about a rabbit being abandoned.

After Easter, many people get a rabbit thinking it's cute and cuddly, but Estenson said people are not fully aware of what it takes to care for a rabbit properly.

The director said they should not be kept in cages and need room to run.

"Hay is the main source of their diet and a lot of people have allergies to hay. So allergies is the number one reason to surrender a rabbit. And then they can also be destructive. They will chew on furniture, any exposed cords. They like to dig up carpet. They will chew on anything that they can get their teeth on," Estenson said.

Nicole said surrounding shelters have been referring people to her, but she is also slammed.

She added that to spay or neuter a rabbit in this area, it generally costs $200 to $400.

If you're interested in fostering a bunny, contact Hoppy House on Facebook or call 715-379-3189.