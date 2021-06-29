Skip to Content

Minnesota State Fair returns with 27 new foods

8:46 am

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Fair will return after staying closed last year due to the pandemic — and those who are making the trip will have 27 new foods to try. The new foods include Asian-inspired fare, new sweet treats, and of course, some deep-fried delicacies. Some of the new offerings include a Banh Minn Bun, bison bites and a buffalo chicken doughscuit. Caramelized banana pudding, Greek stuffed ravioli and a s’mores funnel cake also make the list. The fair isn’t requiring masks, but visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear them. 

Associated Press

