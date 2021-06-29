Minnesota Legislature grapples with police accountability

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House is set to debate police accountability as part of a broader public safety budget bill that must be enacted by late Wednesday to avoid a partial state government shutdown. Tuesday’s debate comes on the heels of Friday’s sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd last summer. It wasn’t clear ahead of the debate whether leaders of the slim House Democratic majority had enough votes to pass the package. Some Democratic lawmakers and progressive activists say the bill is too much of a compromise with Senate Republicans, who resisted stronger measures.