DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Menomonie resident stands accused of enticing a child to perform sex acts on him.

John Stai, 17, faces two misdemeanor charges of exposing himself to the girl.

She told investigators the contact started when she was in kindergarten or first grade and continued until about two years ago.

Investigators say Stai admitted doing inappropriate things with the girl and believe it started eight or nine years ago.