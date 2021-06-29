Man pleads guilty to stealing $24 million in COVID relief

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to stealing $24 million in COVID-19 relief money by using fake identities and shell companies to fraudulently apply for financial assistance. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that Hasan Hakim Brown pleaded guilty to a count of conspiring to commit bank fraud. He will be sentenced in September. He faces up to 30 years in prison. According to federal prosecutors, Brown and his co-conspirators used fake identities and shell companies to fraudulently apply for financial assistance from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Federal prosecutors say Brown and his colleagues had previously used the fake identities to steal money from a bank in Texas.