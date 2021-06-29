Lebanon increases fuel prices by more than 35% amid crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon energy ministry has increased gasoline and fuel prices by 35%, a move that could lead to a sharp increase in prices of most commodities in the crisis-hit country. Tuesday’s hike came days after the caretaker prime minister granted his approval for financing fuel imports at a rate higher than the official exchange rate, effectively reducing critical fuel subsidies. Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic and financial collapse, coupled with a monthslong political deadlock over the formation of a new government. The World Bank said the crisis is among the worst the world has seen in 150 years.