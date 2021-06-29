Judge won’t dismiss case against Florida virus whistleblower

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has refused to dismiss a criminal case against a former state employee who suggested she was asked to manipulate COVID-19 data. Judge Francis Allman in Tallahassee didn’t explain his reasons for rejecting a motion to dismiss on Tuesday. Jones helped build the state’s online presentation of its COVID-19 data until she was fired. She received national attention last year when she suggested that Health Department managers wanted her to manipulate information to paint a rosier picture of Florida’s coronavirus situation.