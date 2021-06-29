Jefferson Award Winner: Skip August

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - June's Jefferson Award winner has become a staple volunteer in the Chippewa Falls community.

If you've been to the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls in the last 20 plus years, chances are you've seen Skip August.

"We have a group that comes every Monday from about 10 a.m. until 2:30-3 p.m., and we do what's got to be done," August said.

You might also catch Skip across town.

"I got involved in the historical society a while ago, and I am one of the building chairs for that new building that's going up near Irvine Park," August said.

He's talking about the future Chippewa Area History Center.

How about down the road from that? You can't skip town without a Skip August museum tour. That's right. August volunteers at the Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology.

"We've been doing a lot of work [at the museum]. Over the last year-and-a-half, with COVID, we haven't been open. So, we are able to upgrade some things."

If you haven't noticed already, August is one busy volunteer.

"How did I start? Well, just about every volunteer thing I am involved with started with my kids, because if they were into something, I was into the same thing," said August.

August has also volunteered with McDonell Area Catholic Schools, the Boys & Girls Club, Cub Scouts and more.

"Why do I volunteer? First of all, it's fun. I always tell people, there's no politics, I come and go as I please, they always enjoy what I do, and they double my salary every day. It's just fun!"

However, it's not just fun. It's rewarding.

"It's always appreciated. People love it. Even if I am not good at it, at least they know I am trying. That's what counts," August said.

If you know someone in your community making a difference through volunteering, nominate them for a Jefferson Award here or below.