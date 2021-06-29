‘It definitely feels early’: GOP’s long race to 2024 begins

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans eyeing a 2024 White House run are wasting no time in jockeying for a strong position in what could be an extremely crowded field of contenders. The politicking will only intensify in the coming weeks, particularly in Iowa, home to the nation’s leadoff presidential caucuses and a state where conservative evangelicals play a significant role in steering the GOP’s direction. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas is slated to visit the state on Tuesday. In the past week alone, Nikki Haley regaled activists in Iowa, Mike Pence courted donors in California and Donald Trump returned to the rally stage, teasing a third campaign for the White House.