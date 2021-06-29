Israeli foreign minister heads to UAE for first state visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new foreign minister is heading to the United Arab Emirates for a state visit, the first high-level delegation by an Israeli official since the two countries signed an agreement to normalize relations last year. Yair Lapid took off on Tuesday for Abu Dhabi, where he will inaugurate the new Israeli Embassy and meet Emirati ministers. Israel and the UAE established full diplomatic relations last year under the Trump administration, after the two countries signed the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords.” In the months since, they have signed a raft of bilateral trade and cooperation agreements.