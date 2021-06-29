Islamic State group says it’s behind Congo suicide bombing

BENI, Congo (AP) — An Islamic State group in Africa has claimed responsibility for its first suicide bombing in eastern Congo. The announcement Tuesday is deepening fears that extremists have now laid roots in this corner of the continent long plagued by armed groups. The claim came just days after a Ugandan man detonated his explosives at a busy intersection in the eastern town of Beni, where both U.N. peacekeepers and the Congolese army have maintained a large presence in recent years. While no civilians were killed in Sunday’s suicide bombing, it came on the same day that another explosion rocked a Catholic church in the area.