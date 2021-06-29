House GOP leaders won’t support probe of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leaders say they will oppose the creation of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. They have also declined to say whether they will even participate in the probe. In a memo to all House Republicans late Tuesday, No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise said the House panel is “likely to pursue a partisan agenda” investigating the violent attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. He encouraged Republicans not to support it when it comes up for a vote on Wednesday. The committee would have eight members appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and five appointed “after consultation” with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.