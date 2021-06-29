Skip to Content

Hawks holding out hobbled Trae Young in Game 3 against Bucks

7:15 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young will miss the Atlanta Hawks’ Game 4 of their Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday due to an ankle injury. An MRI on Monday revealed Young suffered a bone bruise in his right ankle. Young suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Sunday night’s 113-102 Game 3 loss when he stepped on referee Sean Wright’s foot and turned his ankle. The Bucks lead the series 2-1. The Hawks face the difficult challenge of pulling even without their top scorer and playmaker. Young has averaged 29.8 points and 9.5 assists in the postseason. 

Associated Press

