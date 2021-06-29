Greece: 2-tier system for vaccinated access to entertainment

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government has unveiled a plan to provide greater access to certain venues for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, as part of efforts to speed up the country’s inoculation drive during the summer. The announcements Tuesday come a day after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that young people aged 18-25 who receive their first vaccine shot will be eligible for a digital wallet with 150 euros ($180) of credit to spend on entertainment and travel. The government announced Tuesday that entertainment venues will be open on a two-tier system, with those open only to those who are vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 allowed to have greater capacity.