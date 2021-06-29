Gas prices rise again, no sign of letting up this summer

After a brief dip, gas prices in the U.S. are on the rise again, hitting an average $3.09 per gallon.

That's according to the fuel price tracking app GasBuddy. The national average is now almost 5 cents higher than a month ago and 92 cents higher than one year ago.

For consumers, higher gasoline prices are one element of an inflationary mix they’ve encountered as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Rising prices for commodities and materials have also boosted prices for such items as lumber, diapers and meat and poultry. The bad news: Gas prices could go higher this summer before heading lower.