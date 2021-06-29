Eritrean forces withdraw from key towns in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Soldiers from Eritrea have withdrawn from three key towns in Ethiopia’s Tigray region a day after Tigray fighters took control of the regional capital, Ethiopian forces retreated and Ethiopia’s government declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire. The swift turn in the nearly eight-month war has left people scrambling to understand what exactly is going on in the region of 6 million people as communications links are largely down. The people in close contact with witnesses who confirmed the withdrawal spoke on condition of anonymity for their safety. Neighboring Eritrea’s information ministry did not immediately respond to questions.