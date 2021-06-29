Eau Claire County’s vaccinated rate nearing 50% as variant concerns rise

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Nearly 50 percent of people are fully vaccinated in Eau Claire County and just in time as health officials warn of the 'highly contagious' delta variant.

Although no cases of the delta strain have been reported in northwest Wisconsin, the state has already detected three dozen delta variant cases. That number is on the rise, as the new strain makes up 20 percent of all COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are more concerned than ever for younger populations who can't get their shots yet.

We do not have a vaccine for children under the age of 12," said Eau Claire County Health Director Lieske Giese. "Disease spread of a delta strain in that population would be highly concerning, those groups in other parts of the world are getting very sick, they are being hospitalized, and it's certainly something our community does not want to see happen."

Giese went on to say that those who have received the vaccine can still contract variants, but are less likely to experience major symptoms.

