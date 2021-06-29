Duterte open to running for VP, lashes out at ally Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he may consider running for vice president next year when his term ends “if there is a space for me,” although opponents have described such a prospect as “a joke of the worst kind.” Duterte’s televised remark is the strongest sign that he is considering earlier calls by governing party allies for him to run for vice president. Philippine presidents are limited by the constitution to a single six-year term. At least two former presidents have made successful runs for lower public offices after serving as president, but not for vice president. Vice presidents are elected separately from the president under Philippine law.