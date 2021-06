DURAND (WQOW) - According to the Durand Police Department, a woman has died after struggling to swim in the Chippewa River.

The incident happened on Monday just before 3:30 p.m.

Authorities identified the woman as Suzanne Sockness of Durand. It was reported that a witness saw Sockness struggling and pulled her to shore. Life saving efforts were unsuccessful and Sockness was later pronounced dead.