Despite strong start, Regis loses to Coleman in the D3 state baseball semifinals 6-4

GRAND CHUTE (WQOW)- Regis faced off against #1 ranked Coleman on Tuesday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. Regis was able to score three runs in the top of the first inning but it wasn't enough to defeat the Cougars.

In the bottom of the first, Coleman would strike back and score two runs, bringing the score to 3-2. Top of the third inning, Regis takes a two run lead after Caden Weber drives in Devin Dykes with an RBI single.

Very next inning, Coleman scores four on only two hits, flipping the script on Regis and taking the lead. Coleman would end up keeping their lead and defeat the Ramblers 6-4.

You can find more stats from the game here.