Climbing to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo Games

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Climbing’s standing as a niche sport has always been a part of its appeal. A rock wall can be a place of solitude or of camaraderie with a small group of fellow climbers. There are no crowds, just the peacefulness of the outdoors and the task of trying to find the best route to the top. The climbing world could be in for a change after the Tokyo Olympics. Climbing is an Olympic sport for the first time and the spotlight will introduce a massive audience to what can be a lonely pursuit.