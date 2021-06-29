Chippewa Valley Museum lets bikers ride through history

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- For those looking to explore local history, Chippewa Valley Museum has unveiled a way to bike through chapters of the past. The museum published three self-guided tours which will show bikers historical locations throughout Eau Claire's various trails.

The tours have the following themes: Industries of the Past, City of Bridges, and Natural History of Eau Claire.

They span three to six miles and all start at Phoenix Park. Maps are free and available at the Chippewa Valley Museum, the Local Store and L.E. Phillips Senior Center.

The self-guided journeys are revamped versions of previously-guided tours. The pandemic and closure of the high bridge made the museum rethink how those tours would be run. And it turns out trying to condense these histories was its own challenge.

"Every spot has a lot of history. And you can write and write and write," said Carrie Ronnander, executive director of the museum. "But we had to distill that history into three sentences. So, that people would know a bit about what they were seeing and yet not have to read a whole book on their tour because it's hard to carry a book and bike."

Along with the new tours, the museum is also having a history-themed scavenger hunt that is ongoing until July 11. Those who complete the hunt will be entered to win $100 and a July 4-themed basket.