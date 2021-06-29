Buildings with larger volume subject to different inspection protocols

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Dudley Tower in downtown Wausau is the tallest commercial building in the state west of Milwaukee.

Like other structures in Central Wisconsin, it's subject to various standards and codes, and those are set at the state level.

Buildings of different sizes have specific standards or codes that they must meet.

For example, a 2,000 square foot home versus a 2,000 square foot office.

And commercial buildings that are larger than 100,000 cubic feet have different rules than those that are smaller.

For those buildings, routine inspections do not take place at the local level, except from fire departments.

"You know, there isn't really a requirement, at least that I'm aware of, that would allow the city to perform those regularly on structures nor would we have the staff to do that. We don't have an architect or an engineer on board," City of Wisconsin Rapids Director of Community Development Kyle Kearns said.

While central Wisconsin doesn't have apartment buildings the size of the one that collapsed in South Florida, he says it's vital to keep eyes open for anything that could affect a building's structure.

"Often times building materials degrade, you have shifting foundations that affect the structure. It's important, I think, to any landowner to privately engage with an architect or an engineer from time to time," Kearns said.

He also says if you notice something off about a building you may be in, let the owner know.