Brazil’s Bolsonaro under fire after vaccine deal allegations

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Threats to Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency have emerged after accusations that the Brazilian leader turned a blind eye to possible corruption in a deal to purchase vaccines. The claims have prompted Senate committee members to plan recommending he face at least one criminal charge, and have added impetus to the opposition’s impeachment drive. Bolsonaro, who has been targeted by nationwide street protests in recent weeks, has called the Senate committee investigating the government’s COVID-19 response a “national shame” created to undermine his administration. Bolsonaro’s approval rating has reached an all-time low, according to pollster Datafolha.