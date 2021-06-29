Berlin moves forward on plans to return looted Benin Bronzes

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s museums authority is moving forward with plans to return to Nigeria artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes, saying that it aims to make “substantial” handovers next year. The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, an authority that oversees many of Berlin’s museums, said its board on Tuesday gave the foundation’s president, Hermann Parzinger, formal permission to conduct negotiations on returning pieces that are in its collection. That followed a wider decision at the end of April for German museums to work on a restitution plan with museums and authorities in Nigeria for the artifacts.