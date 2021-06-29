Arizona county won’t use voting machines from partisan audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Arizona’s largest county plan to stop using voting machines turned over to contractors hired by Republican state senators for a partisan audit of the 2020 election. The Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors agreed Monday with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who said in May that she would seek to decertify the machines because the county had lost control of them. Senate Republicans issued a subpoena to take control of the machines for the audit that’s been condemned by voting rights advocates and election experts. The machines were turned over to contractors led by a consulting firm run by a supporter of former President Donald Trump who has spread false claims about election fraud.