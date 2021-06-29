Another round of scattered storms comes with a level 1 risk of severe winds

Scattered storms are back in the forecast for your Tuesday as we countdown to the end of June. Now, June is the first month of 2021 to actually receive more rainfall than average for the month, and we're not done yet.

With another 0.7'' rain Monday, Eau Claire has now received over 5'' of rain for June. This puts us ahead of pace on rainfall for the first time all year. Other areas had close to an inch of rainfall or more Monday, while the south side of Eau Claire saw 0.02''.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday. Muggy, with scattered showers and isolated thunder. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s again. Dew points will be in the mid 60s, so it will feel soupy.

There is a level 1, isolated risk, for severe storms Tuesday. Strong straight line winds are the main threat. Heavy downpours and lightning will also be in the mix.

We will see a similar rainfall forecast like Monday, where areas could see nothing and other pockets could get upwards of an inch of rain from the heaviest storms.

We take a break from storm chances Wednesday as this system moves on, leaving us with mid 80s and humidity. There might be another storms or two Thursday and Friday before the potential for hot, hot temps returns for the 4th of July weekend.