A traveler’s checklist for Thailand’s Phuket sandbox program

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Thailand on Thursday will welcome back international visitors – as long as they are vaccinated – to its famous southern resort island of Phuket without having to be cooped up on arrival in a hotel room for a 14-day quarantine. For a minimum of two weeks they will be free to roam the island, whose preparations include having a major proportion of the local population inoculated for COVID-19. The icing on the cake is that after that initial 14 days, they will be able to travel relatively freely elsewhere in Thailand — subject to the same restrictions as Thai travelers. The Phuket sandbox program is open to visitors from 63 countries and three territories rated by Thailand as low or medium risk for COVID-19.