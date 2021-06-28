Women’s hockey league in private ownership after 2 sales

The National Women’s Hockey League’s Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps were purchased by an ownership group headed by two of the league’s board of governors. The sale to NLTT Ventures completes the NWHL’s transition in having each of its six franchises operated by independent owners. The Beauts and Whitecaps were previously operated by W Hockey Partners, which last year took control of four league-owned franchises for the purpose of selling them to private interests. NLTT is headed by W Hockey Partners president Andy Scurto, and Neil Leibman, one of the NWHL’s initial investors