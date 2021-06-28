WHO recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some experts are saying not to put your masks away quite yet. With the spread of the delta COVID-19 variant rising, the World Health Organization (WHO) is urging people, even those fully vaccinated, to continue wearing masks and social distance.

WHO officials say the variant has now reached at least 92 countries, and that the delta variant is the fastest, fittest coronavirus strain yet.

Wisconsin DHS has confirmed that it's in the state as well. Locally, according to the Eau Claire-City County Health Department, just under 50 percent of the county's population is fully vaccinated - which they continue to stress is the best way to fight against variants.

"We do know that the delta variant is raising concern worldwide. Certainly our best strategy is to really decrease the opportunity for this disease to spread right now, and our best way to do that is through our really effective vaccine," said Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health director.

Giese said her department is not aware of any delta variant cases in Eau Claire County at the moment.