Two-time MVP gladly cedes lead role in playoffs to Middleton

ATLANTA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP. Even so, he’ll gladly cede the closer’s role to Khris Middleton. Thanks to Middleton, the Milwaukee Bucks are now up 2-1 on the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals. He scored 20 of his NBA playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3, rallying the Bucks to a 113-102 victory. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s best player is hurting. Trae Young twisted his right ankle when he stepped on a referee’s foot along the sideline. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise and listed as questionable for Game 4.