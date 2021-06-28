Storms run into Tuesday, bringing humidity

Scattered storms moved through Western Wisconsin this afternoon and evening.

For the rest of the night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely and lows reaching the mid 60s. Chances of showers and thunderstorms move out early tomorrow, but some stronger storms could develop in the afternoon and evening with some storms possibly becoming severe.

The main risk will be the straight line wind gusts with the strongest storms, though the overall risk is fairly low.

Dew point temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, feeling quite humid. We finally get a little break from the rain Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 80s, making for a nice, summer day.

The beginning of July continues to be partly cloudy, but with a slight chance of thunderstorms returning. That continues for the holiday weekend, but with just slight chances Friday through the Fourth of July. We will be monitoring those small chances this week and should have an idea of when the best days this weekend will be by Wednesday or Thursday.

Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms continue into next week.