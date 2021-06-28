Rice Lake native Kenny Bednarek sprints his way into the Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, OR. (WQOW)- Late Sunday in Eugene, Kenny Bednarek, who won multiple individual titles in track at Rice Lake High School, punched his ticket into the Tokyo Olympics.

At the Olympic Trials, Bednarek set a personal record in the 200m dash with a time of 19.78 seconds. Bednarek went on to finish second in the race as he was just inches behind champion Noah Lyles who ran a time of 19.74 seconds. The top three runners in the event qualify for the Olympics.