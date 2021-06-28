President Joe Biden coming to La Crosse on Tuesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The White House announced Sunday evening that President Joe Biden is coming to La Crosse on Tuesday.

It was announced last week that the president was coming to southwestern Wisconsin, but didn't provide a location on where exactly he was visiting.

The statement from the White House Sunday evening outlined the president's plans for the coming week. In it, it said on Tuesday, June 29, "The President will travel to La Crosse, Wisconsin to highlight the benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will deliver to communities across the country."

No other details were given on specifically where the president would be speaking or when on Tuesday his visit would take place.

It's been several years since Biden visited this part of Wisconsin. In October 2012 during the campaign for a second Obama/Biden term, then Vice-President Biden made a speech at UW-La Crosse.

WXOW will update this story as more details on the president's visit to La Crosse are made available by the White House.