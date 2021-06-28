Pet of the Day: Charlie

Meet Charlie, a two and a half year old male at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Charlie was recently surrender due to no fault of his own. He's slow to warm up but has such a goofy personality once he's comfortable with you. He's great with other dogs and has an irresistibly cute underbite. He loves to go on walks, play with toys, and give hugs.

If you think Charlie would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Dun County Humane Society to set up a time to visit.