One bench, now a memorial for much more in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - South Barstow Street lost a familiar face this month.

Marilyn Roeber didn't have an address or a door attached to four walls. But she had a bench, which now says 'Her life should not be ignored.'

Roeber died on June 16th at the age of 66 of natural causes, laying for hours on the bench she made a home surrounded by bags, blankets and a sleeping bag.

She first became homeless after having to vacate an apartment due to renovations. For the past two years, Roeber chose the bench near the 400 block of Barstow Street.

Interim Eau Claire City Manager Dave Solberg said Marilyn's death is a reminder of the toll homelessness can take on a person, and a community, "It's not a problem that a city can solve by itself, it's not a problem that a single nonprofit entity can solve by itself. It's a, it's a problem that the entire community needs to come together, whether it's the city, whether it be the county, whether it be religious, whether it be non religious, and whether it be a medical emphasis for assistance, or a food based emphasis."

Solberg says one of the main issues our homeless population faces is a lack of places to go to during the day. One of the reasons for that, Solberg said the library is currently under renovation and expansion.

Solberg added there has been initial discussion of using the city's recovery funds to create a central location that would provide housing, food, a medical center and employment center for those experiencing homelessness.