Menomonie sex offender accused of violating registry by creating Facebook profile

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Authorities in Dunn County say a convicted sex offender created a Facebook account using a name that is not his and that goes against the sex offender registry.

Jason Schmitz is charged with failing to register - sex offender registry and sex offender - identify self incorrectly.

According to the criminal complaint:

Schmitz created a Facebook account using the name "Ztimchs Nosaj" which is similar to his first and last names spelled backwards. Having a Facebook account is against registry rules.

Authorities say the URL of his profile had his first and last name in it, and they were able to match his profile picture to his most-recent booking photo.

The complaint says Schmitz also had the Stanley Prison listed as his address with the DOT, but he now lives in Menomonie.

In an interview, Schmitz said he knew the rules of the sex offender registry, and he had created the account to use Facebook Marketplace.