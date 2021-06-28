Menomonie man charged with child sexual assault for 2nd time in just over a month

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Menomonie man already charged with repeated sexual assault of a child is facing the same charge a second time, but allegedly with a different victim.

On May 19, Wyatt Holcomb, 19, was charged with sexually assaulting a girl starting when she was 9 years old. She said the assaults happened until she was 13.

Now, Holcomb is accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was 6 until she was 11. The girl is currently 12.

The girl detailed three different incidents to authorities. She said she told an adult, who didn't believe her.

The girl said during one of the assaults she told Holcomb to stop and said he told her he didn't need to listen to her because he was bigger.

Holcomb faces up to 60 years in prison in this case. He faces 90 years for the other case.