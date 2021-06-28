Malaysia announces $36B in aid after extending lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has announced a 150 billion ringgit ($36.2 billion) financial package to help needy households and businesses and bolster vaccination efforts after a national lockdown was extended indefinitely. The country has been under a near-total lockdown since June 1 that was due to expire Monday but Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has said it won’t be eased until new infections fall below 4,000 a day and at least 10% of the population has been vaccinated. Daily cases have come down from a peak of over 9,000 a month ago, but still remain above 5,000. Muhyiddin says the financial aid involves a 10 billion ringgit ($2.4 billion) fiscal injection. He says the government will spend another 1 billion ringgit ($241 million) to ramp up its inoculation program, including buying more vaccines.