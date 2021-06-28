Kyle Weiss is the weekend meteorologist at News 18. He also reports news during the week.

Kyle was born and raised in Poquoson, Virgina. That’s also where he played tennis competitively and won multiple conference titles.

He come to News 18 from West Virginia, where he attended Marshall University. He majored in Geography with a concentration in Meteorology.

He also enjoys fishing, kayaking, traveling, watching hockey, meeting new people, being outdoors, and reading!

Kyle says he enjoys every bit of weather and likes watching a good thunderstorm.