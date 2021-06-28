EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It only makes sense that a larger-than-life figure has a day dedicated to himself.

June 28 is National Paul Bunyan Day, and according to the Wisconsin Logging Museum, the large mythical figure was created inside Midwestern logging camps.

Depending on the person telling the story, Bunyan's height fluctuated between seven and 35 feet tall. Bunyan and his big blue ox, Babe, are credited with creating the Mississippi River by tipping over a water tank.

Though the stories are just fictional fun, Bunyan may have once actually been a real person.

"Some records indicate that he was probably based off of a French Canadian lumberman," said Rachel Lange, executive director of the Wisconsin Logging Museum. "The story of his tales started to grow. The man was probably about six-foot when most people were about five-foot-four. He was a giant to them."

Lange said that many of Bunyan's stories include Minnesota and Wisconsin specifically - which say he's also responsible for making a few of the lakes inside Wisconsin.