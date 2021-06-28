Indian military: 2 drones intercepted over base in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India’s military says it thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir early Monday, a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region. The military says troops around midnight spotted two drones separately flying over Kaluchak military base on the outskirts of Jammu city. It said he drones flew away after being fired upon. On Sunday, Indian officials said two drones carrying explosives were used to attack an air base in Jammu city and called it the first such incident of its kind in India. Officials said two soldiers were lightly wounded in the two explosions.