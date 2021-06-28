How you can help after Augusta café is destroyed by fire

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WQOW) - An Augusta café is a total loss after a fire broke out on Sunday.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, the fire at Tugger's Café was called in at 12:18 p.m. and crews were there putting it out until 10:30 p.m. Firefighters were called in to help Augusta from Township Fire, Fall Creek, Osseo and Altoona.

Fire officials tell News 18 the building is a total loss and the cause is still under investigation.

The good news is, nobody was hurt.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the cafe owners.

The GoFundMe calls Tugger's a staple in the Augusta community.