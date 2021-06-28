Gender-neutral parent option will be available on Wisconsin birth certificates

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) - Starting July 1, parents in Wisconsin will not have to say if they are a father or a mother on a birth certificate.

Gov. Tony Evers announced a "gender-neutral" option where instead of listing who the father is and who the mother is, parents will have a "parent-parent" option. The mother and father options will still also be available.

Evers said the move recognizes that all types of families should be recognized.

“This change reflects my and my administration's commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected,” Evers said. “I am glad to see this change being made as we continue to update our state policies and procedures to better reflect the Wisconsinites we serve.”

If you have already had a child and would like your child's birth certificate changed to reflect a "parent-parent" option, you can contact the state's Vital Records Office at 608-266-1373.