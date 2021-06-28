Family devastated after business deemed total loss

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - The Augusta community is mourning the loss of a local favorite, Tugger's Café and Catering after it was deemed a total loss following a Sunday fire.

"It wasn't just my mom and dad's place, it was the community's place, really," said co-owner Tugger Francel's daughter, Bobby Jo. "It's where we'd all meet for breakfast, lunch, dinner."

Bobby Jo said her mother grew up in a large family and loved cooking for others; so much so, that Tugger spent 32 years serving customers and forming relationships with the regulars that she's come to call family.

"I talked to Tugger earlier and there were tears in her voice and it just hurts the whole family, so hopefully we can do something about it," said Tugger's nephew, Ryan Krier.

Three weeks ago, Joe and Tugger Francel would have gotten $300,000 from insurance, but because of recent developments, they'll now only receive $5,000.

Krier said the family always sticks together, which is why, after learning of the fire, Krier said he knew he had to find a way to help, even from where he lives in Texas.

"I figured at this point, something needed to be done and I didn't really know what, being so far away, but I can use a computer as good as anyone, so I thought it made sense to try and generate some funds, help them out. I mean obviously insurance will do their part too, but there are gonna be obstacles that they'll face in the short-term," Krier said, speaking of the GoFundMe page that's been set up.

While the page is organized for the family, Krier stressed that funds will also be distributed among the four people living above the restaurant.

Tugger also shared her story with News 18, saying the personal and financial obstacles she's facing are nothing compared to her concern for those that spent so much time in her café, those that lived above the restaurant, and those that can no longer eat her Friday fish fry.

But after three decades of helping her community, that community is ready to return the favor.





