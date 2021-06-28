EU’s head office worried about Euro 2020 matches in London

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU’s head office has warned European Championship organizers to be extra vigilant when staging the semifinals and final in London amid the rise of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The Euro 2020 tournament is being held around the continent but the final three matches will all be at Wembley Stadium. EU Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas tells European Union legislators “I would like to share my doubt with you about the possibility of organizing the final or the semifinal in Wembley in a stadium.”